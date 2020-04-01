Why I’m Glad We Chose Bryn Mawr

From Jean Tishler (Parent Class of 2022)

I dropped my Kleenex into my purse and breathed a sigh of relief. Bryn Mawr College President Kim Cassidy had just completed her welcome address to new students and their families. With warmth and sincerity, she assured us that the administration, faculty, and staff at the College have a common goal — making certain that the Class of 2022 would not only succeed, but also flourish. Over the past year and a half, I have been incredibly impressed by Bryn Mawr’s commitment to this goal.

Constantly Evolving Academic Programs

Bryn Mawr has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence. The administrators and faculty continually reassess the school’s programs to meet the ever-changing demands of the 21st century. For example, Bryn Mawr recently developed a data science class and a plan to enhance digital competencies throughout the various disciplines.

Additionally, the course guide is regularly infused with fresh, innovative programs. Check out the Tri-Co Philly Program and the 360º Course Clusters that explore subjects ranging from climate change to human migration from multiple perspectives. And don’t overlook cool classes such as “Cultural Property and Museums” and “Writing for Radio and Podcasting.”

Ground-Breaking Facilities

In addition to preserving and maintaining the historic buildings on the beautifully landscaped campus, Bryn Mawr is building new facilities. Last spring, I toured the recently completed state-of-the-art addition to the Park Science Center. Every feature of the building was thoughtfully planned to capture natural light. The building includes open spaces with flexible furniture, small study rooms, a maker space with a 3-D printer, and display cases curated by the museum studies students.

Soon, Bryn Mawr will break ground for a Student Life and Wellness Center, which will serve as a locus for medical and counseling services, religious life, the Pensby Center for Community Development and Inclusion, and an expanded Career and Civic Engagement Center.

Mind, Body, and Spirit

Bryn Mawr recognizes that physical and emotional health are critical to well-being and success. Students take three semesters of physical education with choices ranging from archery to Zumba. Additionally, students participate in THRIVE, a first-year college transition course that helps students hone academic, personal, and social skills while connecting them with resources on campus.

Traditions and Community

The Bryn Mawr community gathers frequently to celebrate traditions that connect them to each other and to other generations of Mawrters. Among the traditions are Parade Night, May Day, and Lantern Night.

Mawrters also bond by participating in a variety of clubs, the country’s oldest student government, and athletics. Numerous lectures and cultural events are big draws. My daughter recently raved about the (FREE) on-campus performance by Ballet X, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company.

In summary, my daughter is indeed thriving at Bryn Mawr, and I am thrilled with her decision to go there. I hope you will explore a couple of the links above that particularly interest you. I’m available via email at jtish4@charter.net if you have any questions.

Congratulations and good luck as you continue this process!