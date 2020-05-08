13 Things To Do While in Quarantine: Bryn Mawr Edition

From Andrea Lirio

Instead of focusing on the things we can’t do while in self-quarantine, here’s a list of activities (Bryn Mawr edition!) we thought you would love.

1. Binge-watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or 30 Rock!

There’s a ton of amazing binge-worthy content out there from Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever to Netflix’s Love is Blind! Another absolutely killer comedy-drama show on Amazon is Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Not only is Midge a fashion icon with tons of spunk, her character also went to Bryn Mawr! 100% recommend watching Midge kill it on stage.

2. Make homemade face masks

Treat yourself to a good skin care routine and make homemade face masks! I came across Marie Claire’s 8 Easy DIY Face Masks for Bright, Glowing Skin. I’m personally excited to try the cocoa dream hydration mask!

3. Bake or cook something

I’ve been filling my time with a ton of baking and cooking. During our virtual May Day celebration, I made the traditional Strawberries & Cream. Bryn Mawr’s Dining Services created a couple videos to share their super delicious special recipes. Here’s the Coffee Caramelized Croissant French Toast and Chorizo & Sweet Potato Chili. Go crazy!

4. Take some Buzzfeed quizzes

I don’t know about you, but when I’m bored or trying to procrastinate, I take a ton of Buzzfeed quizzes. I am in love with this list of quizzes: 50 Personality Quizzes To Help You Figure Out Who You *Really* Are. In case you’re wondering, I’m a combo of Iron Man, Rocket, and Falcon.

5. Journal or start a blog

As you can see, I love blogging. I think writing is the best way to spend my free time because I can write about anything! There’s a ton of directions you can go in when journaling or blogging. Go with the flow and just write! If you hit writer’s block though, the Banter Bloggers have super fun content.

6. Listen to podcasts

Have some chores to get done in the house? Listening to a podcast is a great way to stay entertained while busy at work. That’s what I’ve been doing! Here are iHeartRADIO’s top podcasts. I’m definitely going to take a look at Office Ladies featuring The Office’s Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

7. Make a Spotify playlist

Lying on my bed listening to music is the most relaxing activity. Most of the time, I listen to pre-made Spotify playlists because they totally get my vibe. With more free time on my hands though, I started putting together some winning playlists. So, if you have the time, dive into all that Spotify has to offer and make the track to your life. Here’s one that we’ve made for the Class of 2024!

8. Take care of plants

As the weather gets nicer outside, it’s a great time to start taking care of some plant friends! If you’re someone who kills every plant you touch (like me!), take a look at this article on Easy Plant Care Tips. Maybe we’ll have better luck this time! Wishing you luck!

9. Write poetry or practice an instrument

This might be a good time to take up or re-take up an instrument. I can’t remember the last time I practiced the piano. But, if you’re not interested or impatient in learning an instrument, there’s always YouTube. I love watching people do what they love, especially when it comes to music. My ultimate fave right now is The Disney Family Singalong.

10. Go on a Virtual World Tour

I miss traveling! The other day, while looking for fun things to do, I came across some awesome Virtual World Tours. So, while we can’t go outside and explore the world right now, we can still see Machu Picchu, Paris, Tokyo, or even Philadelphia!

11. Get together with friends on Zoom

We’ve been on Zoom for three months now for online classes. While it can be tiring, I can’t deny how amazing the video communications tool is. Use Zoom socially! There are a ton of fun games to play with friends online or can you can always use Netflix Party. The other week, I decided to put together a Zoom music video with my friends. Check it out! Having regular calls with friends is a great way to spend time and reconnect with long-distance friends.

12. Make a Done is Good list

It’s a Bryn Mawr tradition to make Done is Good lists during finals! You don’t have to be taking exams or writing papers to make a list. I’ve been making lists of things I’ve wanted to complete and finally have time to get them done. The idea is that once you’re done with something, it’s good to go! There’s no point in stressing if your work is “perfect!”

13. Workout

It’s important to take care of yourself and working out is a great way to do so. I’m not much of a runner; I’m a gym-goer myself. Since we can’t go to the gym though, there are great YouTube videos to help out! Personally, my sister and I have been working out with Chloe Ting! Check her out!

Hope this helps you fill your free time! I’m going to get started with some face masks and Spotify.