Exploring Your Paths: How the Liberal Arts Prepares You for Your Future

In our new two-part series, Exploring Your Paths, we sit down with Katie Krimmel to learn how Bryn Mawr sets their students up for career success. Katie Krimmel is the Associate Dean of the Career and Civic Engagement Center where she works closely with students, faculty, staff, and alums to create opportunities for personal and professional development. In Part 1 of Exploring Your Paths, Katie explains how Bryn Mawr’s liberal arts education provides students with versatile skill sets necessary for post-graduation career environments.

In a world that is constantly changing, the next generation of college graduates need to be prepared for the unknown and must know how to adapt their skills. Bryn Mawr’s liberal arts curriculum develops those necessary skills while encouraging students to explore and develop their interests. Learning in a liberal arts environment is critical both for students who enter college confident in what they want to study, as well as for those who are more undecided on their area of study.

So what does career support look like at a liberal arts college? More importantly, what does Bryn Mawr’s career support look like? Katie Krimmel, the Associate Dean of Bryn Mawr’s Career and Civic Engagement Center, explains how the liberal arts help Bryn Mawr students reach their career goals.

What kinds of internships, jobs, and opportunities are Bryn Mawr students pursuing?

In today’s world, the job market continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Jobs of the future will need nuanced and critical thinkers as sophisticated machines and artificial intelligence continues to automate some types of work. All work requires employees to constantly learn and adapt. A liberal arts education at its core teaches you how to learn, how to think about complex topics, how to make connections across seemingly disparate content, how to write, and particularly at a school of Bryn Mawr’s size, how to develop relationships with your peers, staff, faculty, and alumnae/i. When we look at where Bryn Mawr students or graduates have internships and jobs, the common theme is that it’s in all industries. Bryn Mawr positions students and graduates to lead their own journeys and make decisions that best fit their life.

A few examples of the many organizations where students and graduates work include American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Google, Comcast, Vanguard, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Juntos, DaVita, French Embassy Cultural Services, BlackRock, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Walt Disney Studios, J. P. Morgan Chase, Energy Vision, and so many more.

Like the wide variety of organizations, we offer a wide range of ways to meet employers including Meet Ups in specific industry areas, Tech Days, the Selective Liberal Arts Consortium, Diversity Recruiting Showcase, Finance Showcase, and many more. Find more Job Search: Online Resources and Job Search tips here.

Nearly a quarter of Bryn Mawr seniors pursue graduate school right after graduation and close to 80% of seniors who don’t go directly to graduate school share that they hope to go back to school at some point in the future. This highlights Bryn Mawr students’ innate drive to continue learning. Graduates attend a variety of different graduate schools in many different fields.

How do those experiences reflect Bryn Mawr’s liberal arts philosophy?

All industries need compassionate, analytical, collaborative problem solvers which is what the liberal arts develops and produces.

The Career & Civic Engagement Center provides numerous opportunities for you to develop both your leadership and digital competencies. These are skills that will serve you in any chosen career path. Whether it’s learning how to best communicate with others, setting the timeline for a project plan, learning how to analyze and present data, or manage data, these skills are learned through the Center’s programs, academic classes, athletics, clubs, on-campus jobs and more. The more that you engage and immerse yourself in different learning experiences, the more practice you have in these areas. We always say that you are lifelong learners and that you will continue to develop your leadership and digital skills throughout your lifetime.

Stay tuned for part two where Katie explains the personal experiences and resources the Center offers for students.