Exploring Your Paths: Why Bryn Mawr’s Career Center is Unique

In April, Associate Dean of Bryn Mawr’s Career & Civic Engagement Center, Katie Krimmel, shared the importance of a liberal arts education in today’s job market. In Part 2 of our discussion, Katie Krimmel shares all of the amazing resources that Bryn Mawr Career Center has to offer and explains what makes the Center unique.

What about Bryn Mawr’s Career & Civic Engagement Center makes it unique to other career centers?

The Center’s team includes 16 staff members, 1 faculty liaison, and over 40 student staff members who serve a student body of only 1,350 students; a student to staff ratio of about 25:1. This personalized attention, offered through one-on-one appointments, drop-ins, and workshops, is something that is not found at every school. This focus is what helps each individual student decide what step is the best one for them. Additionally, the Center’s 15-million-dollar endowment allows so many different resources to be available to students.

As a team, we work hard to create connections with both individuals and organizations all around the world so that students and graduates can continue to explore and expand their interests. You can take a self-assessment to explore your strengths, personality, or leadership style, and then meet with a staff member to discuss your results. We can assist you in your internship search, help you figure out how to connect your academic experience with your work experiences through the Praxis Program, or help you figure out how to navigate the robust Summer Internship Funding Program. We have a variety of ways from informal conversations to externships to connect you with alumnae/i so you can learn from their experiences and choices. We also offer workshops and intensives where you can explore different industries by learning key concepts and principles, connect with alumnae/i and other professionals in the field, and visit different organizations. The staff can also help you find meaningful ways to engage in the community and explore where you want to volunteer. The Center has many established relationships within the surrounding community and also works with students to create new ones.

How will first-years use the Career & Civic Engagement Center?

It’s never too early to come visit the Career & Civic Engagement Center. We have a specific Welcome to the Center appointment that you can sign up for as a first-year. We created this option to emphasize that you don’t have to know what you want to do or even have any idea, to schedule a time to come talk to us.

Before everyone arrives on campus, the Career & Civic Engagement Center has everyone take Gallup’s StrengthsFinder assessment as part of the first-year THRIVE course. This tool helps you identify the things you are good at doing. The Center’s approach to working with any student is that if you have an idea, we will do everything we can to help you make that idea a reality. If you don’t have any idea yet, we can help you figure that out too!

As a first-year, you can also take part in our intensives, employer information sessions, workshops, and networking events to begin to explore their interests and meet different people.

What are some of the resources the Career & Civic Engagement Center offers?

There are so many resources it’s hard to generate a short list. We created this FAQ document to help you get started.

Whether you want to explore your graduate school options through our Grad School Mini Bootcamp, brush up on your business skills through our membership with Forte Foundation, explore your internship funding options, take a few minutes to watch a short tutorial on how to use Mawrter Connect or LinkedIn or how to search for jobs in Handshake, explore how to volunteer with an organization that is important to you, chat with an alum to discuss possible next steps in your career exploration, or learn about Project Management or Pre-Law, the Center has something for you!

How do current students support the work of the Career & Civic Engagement Center?

One of my favorite things about the Center is our student staff. They are incredibly talented and contribute in very important ways to all the work we do. We have over 40 student staff members, who do everything from running programs to answering student questions to supporting our day-to-day work in their roles as Career Peers, Civic Engagement Coordinators, Elivade Career Fellow & Mawrter Connect Student Connector, Forte Ambassadors, Office Assistants, Social Media Interns, and more. Collectively these students work over 8,000 hours in one academic year! They really care about connecting their peers to resources and opportunities that help them explore their interests. They love talking with other students about their work!

You can explore more of the Career and Civic Engagement Center here.