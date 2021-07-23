We Want to See You: Virtual Visit Tips and Tricks

This summer has been an exciting time on the Bryn Mawr campus as we welcomed our first visitors back for in-person tours. As we enter the new school year, we hope to see more smiling faces on campus, but we also understand some may not feel comfortable with an in-person college search just yet. We also know just getting to us can be difficult. Here at Bryn Mawr, it remains our goal to make visiting us fun and accessible, regardless of where you call home.

In this two-part blog series, we are excited to share some fun visit tips and tricks with all students out there. This installment will tackle tips for virtual visits but keep an eye out next month for some in-person visit insights. We remain thrilled by the opportunity to share Bryn Mawr with you and hope that you will consider coming to see us this year in whatever form works best for you and your family.

We know Zoom can be exhausting, so we always want to help you find authentic ways to engage with our community. At Bryn Mawr, we try to come up with creative ways to showcase our community through fireside chats, hangouts, and other online events. Below are some of the best practices for engaging with colleges virtually.

Planning is key. Virtual events are great because it gives you access to more colleges than you probably can visit physically. But it is easy to get overwhelmed. Start by making a list of which schools you are interested in and their virtual visit options. Once you have a sense of all your visit options, create a schedule that works for you. A routine can be helpful here. For example, choose one day of the week to schedule your virtual events. Do not feel as though you need to register for every virtual event at every college.

Ask questions! Don’t be shy! We know you have questions, especially in the age of COVID. Use the Q&A feature or unmute yourself to join the conversation if you can. There are no questions too big or too small!

Connect in ways that feel authentic to you. If the virtual event allows, turn on your camera to connect with us. We know it can feel vulnerable, but we love seeing your face, but if you would rather not turn on your camera or microphone, no pressure! Feel free to reach out to the Admissions Officer or tour guide facilitating the conversation privately after the event. There is no right or wrong way to engage with us.

Connect with current students. Our tour guides are happy to chat. Use this link to browse our student profiles. We know there is someone there for you to connect with! Current students are great resources to learn about campus culture and student life, especially when you can’t see those things for yourself.

Look out for recordings. Bryn Mawr records most of our virtual events, so if you miss an information session or Fireside Chat, there is a good chance you can watch it later. Check out our Admissions Office website to stay up to date.

To wrap things up, we want to emphasize that virtual visits are a great way to dip your toes into the search process from the comfort of your home. You don’t need to live far away to take advantage of these opportunities as a means to increase agency and flexibility in the college search. We will be here for you along the way! We hope to see you online soon! Check out our Admissions Office’s events page to stay updated.

Please keep an eye on this space for part two of our tips and tricks series for in-person visits coming soon!