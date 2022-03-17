Spring Thoughts from the Director of Undergraduate Admissions

FROM DIRECTOR OF UNDERGRADUATE ADMISSIONS MARISSA TURCHI (Reposted)

Happy Spring! At this point in the recruitment process, you and your families are most likely celebrating good news, navigating financial aid packages, working through disappointments, or just starting the college search journey. Some thoughts to consider during this time of the academic year:

Take your time. If your student has multiple admission offers, I encourage your family to take time in deciding. You have until May 1 to accept your offer, so there’s no need to rush. Don’t be afraid to sit with your choices for a bit and weigh your options. If you’re new to the college search, take advantage of virtual visits and simply explore your options.

Honor disappointments, but don’t stay stuck. It’s ok to join in your student’s disappointment with deny and waitlisted decisions. The unfortunate truth is that many colleges have a great deal more admissible students than spots for enrollment. Try to encourage your student not to get lost in the disappointment and remember that a negative admission decision does not define competency, accomplishments, or future success.

Consider return on investment. Yes, college is an investment – in finances, resources, time, and energy. Whether applying or deciding, do your research on the various resources a college provides. Don’t rely solely on the ticket price (full tuition and fees) because that does not paint a full picture. Some colleges, like Bryn Mawr, meet full financial need or offer merit-based scholarships. You’ll also want to pay attention to how the college invests in students. For example, how much funding is utilized for internships and research?

Be open and stay present. Let go of the idea that there is a “best fit” school for your student. Remove the pressures and welcome the growth process. Your student is learning more about themselves, identifying their passions, and preparing for a major life transition. Encourage open dialogue, expanding school lists, and shifting the “best fit” mindset to “places for thriving.”

Say goodbye to the comparison game. Comparing your family’s search and your child’s admission decisions to those around you leads to increased stress, anxious students, and poor decision making. There are no “shoulds” when it comes to the college search and enrollment process, so remove the noise and focus solely on the needs of your student and family.

With these thoughts in mind, and as we welcome spring, I hope you will join me in rejoicing in this time of balance, wholeness, and renewed energy. I wish your family peace as you make decisions, overcome challenges, and begin your journeys.