We Want to Meet You! Tips for Meeting With Us This Fall, Both In-Person and Virtually

With a new school year on the horizon, we are excited to welcome more visitors to learn about Bryn Mawr, both virtually and in person. Here on campus, it remains our goal to make visiting us fun and accessible. We are thrilled to share Bryn Mawr with you and hope that you will consider visiting us this year in whatever way works best for you and your family.

Here are some fun visit tips and tricks for meeting with us both virtually and in-person.

Virtual Visit Tips:

Engaging with colleges on Zoom can be overwhelming, so helping you find authentic engagement with our community is the goal of all our virtual offerings. At Bryn Mawr, we try to come up with creative ways to showcase our community through workshops, chats, hangouts, and other events. Below are some of our best practices for engaging with colleges virtually.

Planning is key. Virtual events are great because they give you access to more colleges than you can visit physically. But it is easy to get overwhelmed. Start by making a list of which schools you are interested in and their virtual visit options. Do not feel as though you need to register for every virtual event at every college.

Ask questions! Don’t be shy! We know you have questions. Use the Q&A feature or unmute yourself to join the conversation if you can. There is no question too big or too small!

Connect in ways that feel authentic to you. If the virtual event allows, turn on your camera to connect with us. But if you don’t feel comfortable, no pressure! Feel free to reach out to the Admissions Officer or tour guide facilitating the conversation privately after the event. Engage with us at your own pace!

Connect with current students. Our tour guides are happy to chat and help you see yourself as a member of our community. Use this link to browse our current student profiles and chat with someone today!

Look out for recordings. Bryn Mawr records many of our virtual events, so if you miss a session, there is a good chance you can watch it later. Reach out to your Admissions Officer for more information.

In-Person Visit Tips:

Sometimes seeing is believing and we know a lot of students need to visit us in person before deciding how they feel about Bryn Mawr. We are here to help! As we start the new school year, we are thrilled to offer some helpful guidelines for visiting campus with your friends and family. These tips will not only keep everyone healthy and safe but will also help you to maximize your experience.

Research Before Visiting. Usually, when you come to campus, you attend an information session and take a tour of campus. We encourage you to maximize your experience by attending the information session and researching our offerings before arriving on campus. That way, you know what you are looking for and what you want to ask our student tour guides during your visit.

Take notice of flyers and other promotional materials around the campus to see what happens beyond academics. We have a lot going on around campus, so this is an excellent way to understand what the community values and social opportunities are here. The campus center is a great space to gather some of this information.

Explore the surrounding city or town. Bryn Mawr is a small town close to the big city of Philadelphia. We encourage you to take a trip into the city to see how accessible it is for your academic and social purposes. College is not just a campus; it’s the place you’ll call home for the next four years!

Get the contact information of the admissions representative for your area. We are here to be your advocate, so the admissions counselor for your location will be your best resource for any questions or concerns you have after you leave campus.

Bring water and wear sunscreen! Even as we move into fall, we want to advise you that it can get hot and humid here! Take the time to prepare physically before driving to campus. Always check the weather and dress appropriately for an hour of walking outdoors.

Whether in-person or online, we are so excited for you to visit us and see if Bryn Mawr is right for you. The college admissions process can be a fantastic opportunity for self-discovery as you start to explore what type of community you see yourself in for your college years. We encourage you to keep calm and keep an open mind! We have no doubt you’ll find success!