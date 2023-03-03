“Finding the Right Fit College” – Margaret P’26

Now that my daughter is well into her first year at Bryn Mawr College, happy and thriving, I can look back and reflect on the college selection process for my family with some clarity and even some fondness. I liken the process of finding the right fit college to dating. You look around, see a place that looks attractive and explore the relationship with hopes that there will be a match. Sometimes it’s just not meant to be—a person or place just isn’t “the one.” However, for my daughter, she knew Bryn Mawr was “the one” almost immediately.

While watching a video tour given by two students on YouTube, my daughter determined that she had found her people and her place. After watching, she said that she could see herself there and that the young women giving the tour were the kind of people with whom she could see herself being friends. She knew instinctively that she would fit in. Deep down she knew that Bryn Mawr was “the one.” My husband and I were very pleased that she was so enthusiastic because we both were aware of Bryn Mawr’s stellar reputation, but we had to learn more to see if we felt this was a good match.

Studying the Bryn Mawr website and course catalog, we were impressed by the breadth and depth of studies available and how students were required to step outside of their comfort zones and take courses beyond their usual areas of interest. The curriculum made this exploration of other subjects easy because there were so many interesting courses offered. For example, our daughter was excited at the prospect of studying biological and archaeological anthropology instead of basic physics or biology. Also, the Emily Balch Seminar presented a plethora of unique topics to choose from such as Monsters where the class would take a deep dive into monsters of all sorts in literature, film, and history. The carefully curated course catalog and the encouragement to explore was key in our decision.

After spending most of high school at home because of COVID, the possibility of travel while at Bryn Mawr was very enticing. The 360° program, where courses across disciplines are linked to a specific topic and then capped off with a trip connected to those studies, became a big draw for our daughter. The opportunity to study abroad in other programs was appealing also, and we happily took note of the presence of international students on campus. Learning about other cultures by traveling the world and through friendships with young women from around the globe played a strong role in our decision to choose Bryn Mawr.

However, what impressed us the most about Bryn Mawr were the people. The close-knit community of students, staff, and faculty could not have been more welcoming. Our greatest takeaway from our online and in-person visits was that Bryn Mawr was a challenging but nurturing academic environment where professors were supportive, and students were kind, hard-working, and eager to learn. This is the environment we were looking for and my husband and I agreed that Bryn Mawr was, in fact, “the one.”

When decision day rolled around we waited with fingers crossed to hear whether Bryn Mawr felt our daughter was a match for the Class of 2026. We all were thrilled when the decision came. It was confirmed that Bryn Mawr truly was “the one” and we could call ourselves a Bryn Mawr family.